Social networkers of working age in uproar over third phase of handout

People of working age expressed outrage on social media shortly after the government announced that only individuals aged 16–20 would be eligible for the third phase of the 10,000-baht cash handout.

Many social media users argued that it was unfair for working-age taxpayers to be excluded from the scheme, as they contribute to state revenue through their income taxes.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced the third phase of the 10,000-baht handout following a meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers at Government House on Monday.

Pichai described the handout as the first phase of the digital wallet scheme, stating that recipients aged 16–20 would receive the funds through the Thang Rath app.