Social networkers of working age in uproar over third phase of handout

People of working age expressed outrage on social media shortly after the government announced that only individuals aged 16–20 would be eligible for the third phase of the 10,000-baht cash handout.
Many social media users argued that it was unfair for working-age taxpayers to be excluded from the scheme, as they contribute to state revenue through their income taxes.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced the third phase of the 10,000-baht handout following a meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers at Government House on Monday.
Pichai described the handout as the first phase of the digital wallet scheme, stating that recipients aged 16–20 would receive the funds through the Thang Rath app.
Meanwhile, Paetongtarn referred to it as the third phase of the 10,000-baht economic stimulus programme. The first phase provided cash to welfare cardholders and disabled individuals, while the second phase benefited elderly recipients.
Many social media users criticised the government for overlooking working people who pay taxes but receive no financial support. Some questioned whether providing cash to 16–20-year-olds would genuinely stimulate the economy.
Concerns were raised that younger recipients might spend the money in ways that would not contribute to economic growth. One social media user asked, “Does the government expect teenagers to use the money to pay for online games?”
Critics also accused the government of policy inconsistency, arguing that the handout differed from promises made during the election campaign. Some noted that the administration had pledged to create an “economic typhoon”, yet the stimulus measures appeared to be small-scale and fragmented.
Several users speculated that the government was facing a liquidity crisis, leading it to limit the handout to a small group instead of distributing funds to all eligible recipients as initially promised.
Others alleged that the move was a political strategy to secure future votes from young people. They pointed out that the 16-year-old recipients would be 18—and eligible to vote—by the time the next general election takes place in 2027.