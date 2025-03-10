Censure motion targets Thaksin’s influence on PM Paetongtarn: Nattapong

Nattapong said he disagreed with House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha’s letter, asking him who is the opposition leader to amend a motion related to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is a Parliament outsider.
“House speaker should maintain the balance between opposition and executive because we are a legislative mechanism, so this motion should be included under laws and regulations,” he said.
He confirmed that a motion against Thaksin can be made despite the government and House speaker’s concerns, saying that MPs will take responsibility on this issue if it results in damage to the Parliament.
Nattapong also disagreed with the government’s decision to fix the censure debate period to only one day, saying that the opposition should get a four-day debate.
He claimed that Pheu Thai Party had requested three to four days for censure debate against the government led by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, but now Pheu Thai government has reduced the opposition role.
He emphasised that the opposition should be allowed to inspect the government to ensure maximum benefits for people.
Puppet Prime Minister
Nattapong believes that the society already knows that Thaksin has authority over national administration, saying that the censure motion against Paetongtarn aims to reflect several issues, especially on controlling votes of the coalition parties during the constitution amendment.
His remark came as the joint sitting of MPs and senators to deliberate two charter amendment bills was adjourned in February this year due to a lack of quorum.
“If Paetongtarn answers all questions from the opposition in the upcoming censure debate, it will prove her leadership and solve the society’s concern if she is a real country leader,” he said.
He added that the censure debate will focus on several issues, such as the Khao Kradong land controversy and crackdown on call-centre scams, as well as lack of qualifications of ministers.
No coalition with Pheu Thai
Nattapong affirmed that the People's Party will remain in its opposition role until this government reaches its tenure. “No matter what the outcome of the censure debate will be, the People's Party will not join the coalition,” he said.
He said the party should communicate with people for social consensus to solve the country's issues including constitution, military reform and authority decentralisation.
“I believe that we are performing our duties as the opposition party proactively to push law amendments that will benefit people,” he said.
Nattapong said he is not concerned over the case of 44 MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party for breaching ethical standards over their sponsorship of a bill to amend lese-majeste law, which he is among them.
“We cannot accept this kind of lawsuit. But we are not worried because our original intention was to enter politics to fight against these unfair systems,” he said.
Regarding whether he would be deprived of political rights, Nattapong noted that other MPs would work in his stead, adding that he would help the People's Party in pushing policies and laws to the Parliament.
Make a change
Nattapong admitted that his popularity is not equal to former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, saying that he needs to prove that the People's Party can make people’s dreams become a reality.
“The important question is how can we gain votes from those who were hesitant and never voted for the Future Forward Party or Move Forward Party, and turn to vote for the People's Party,” he said.
He added that he and his friends are ready to be Prime Minister candidates for the next general election, but noted that he should focus on performing his duties to the fullest.