Censure motion targets Thaksin’s influence on PM Paetongtarn: Nattapong

Nattapong said he disagreed with House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha’s letter, asking him who is the opposition leader to amend a motion related to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is a Parliament outsider.

“House speaker should maintain the balance between opposition and executive because we are a legislative mechanism, so this motion should be included under laws and regulations,” he said.

He confirmed that a motion against Thaksin can be made despite the government and House speaker’s concerns, saying that MPs will take responsibility on this issue if it results in damage to the Parliament.

Nattapong also disagreed with the government’s decision to fix the censure debate period to only one day, saying that the opposition should get a four-day debate.

He claimed that Pheu Thai Party had requested three to four days for censure debate against the government led by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, but now Pheu Thai government has reduced the opposition role.

He emphasised that the opposition should be allowed to inspect the government to ensure maximum benefits for people.