First digital wallet handout should not go to teenagers

The third phase of the 10,000-baht cash handout should be offered to working-age individuals to stimulate the economy instead of adolescents aged 16-20, the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) told Thansettakij on Tuesday.

TCC president Boonyuen Siritham said she agreed with the government’s cash handouts for the elderly and disabled in the first and second phases as they might lack digital literacy. However, she pointed out that the scheme has done little to stimulate the economy.

She expressed concern over the third phase, saying she doubted that teens would contribute to the economy.

“I would like to ask what the government’s goal is because they are still school age and mostly rely on their parents’ money,” she said, “Besides their potential to purchase general goods, do they have the potential for spending or investing in businesses?”