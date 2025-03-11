Opposition alleges irregularities in SSO’s purchase of firm with ฿2bn debt

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Tuesday alleged irregularities in the Social Security Office’s (SSO) acquisition of a heavily indebted company, purportedly to gain ownership of its SKYY 9 building, valued at ฿3 billion.

PP MPs Rukchanok Srinork (Bangkok) and Sahassawat Kumkong (Chonburi) raised concerns over the deal, questioning why the SSO chose to buy the entire company—despite its ฿2.08 billion debt—instead of purchasing only the building.

Allegations of Overpayment and Lack of Transparency

The MPs pointed out that the building was estimated to be worth ฿3 billion, yet the SSO spent ฿7 billion to acquire the firm, which also carried significant debt.