Opposition alleges irregularities in SSO’s purchase of firm with ฿2bn debt

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Tuesday alleged irregularities in the Social Security Office’s (SSO) acquisition of a heavily indebted company, purportedly to gain ownership of its SKYY 9 building, valued at ฿3 billion.
PP MPs Rukchanok Srinork (Bangkok) and Sahassawat Kumkong (Chonburi) raised concerns over the deal, questioning why the SSO chose to buy the entire company—despite its ฿2.08 billion debt—instead of purchasing only the building.
The MPs pointed out that the building was estimated to be worth ฿3 billion, yet the SSO spent ฿7 billion to acquire the firm, which also carried significant debt.
They announced plans to submit a letter to Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, urging an investigation into what they described as a suspicious and non-transparent transaction.
The MPs also accused the SSO of engaging in other controversial procurements, including the ฿850 million hiring of a company to develop an SSO mobile application.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that an investigative panel would be established to probe the alleged irregularities.
As the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the Labour Ministry, Anutin said he would launch a fact-finding investigation in coordination with Labour Minister Phipat to ensure transparency.
The acquisition was approved during the tenure of Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, the former SSO Secretary-General and current Permanent Secretary for the Labour Ministry. Given that a Permanent Secretary would be under scrutiny, Anutin said he would appoint Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry, to lead the investigation.
Anutin clarified that the investigation would initially focus on gathering facts, with further actions dependent on the findings.
“This will be a fact-finding mission first. The results will determine whether additional steps need to be taken,” he stated.