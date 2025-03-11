The power play behind Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai alliance: What’s next?

In early March, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also leader of Bhumjaithai Party, along with the party’s “principal” Newin Chidchob, visited former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his Chan Song La residence to address unresolved issues.

After returning from her visit to Germany on March 8, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra answered questions surrounding the meeting of these three influential figures. She was also present at the meeting.

Whenever Newin and Thaksin, deemed the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, meet, it usually indicates that something significant is afoot.

Recently ongoing political rifts and power struggles have made Pheu Thai’s key policies progress more slowly than expected, leading to mounting speculation that there might be rifts within the coalition.

Paetongtarn admitted that all key policies were on the agenda at the meeting, including viewpoints on the future of the coalition and the way forward. She said that though disagreements rose, both sides had agreed on the next step forward.