Speaker of the House directs opposition to amend no-confidence motion

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha chaired a meeting with relevant agencies on Tuesday (March 11), to address the opposition leader’s objection to removing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a non-parliamentarian, from the no-confidence motion.

Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, stated in the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister that she had allowed her father to exert influence, persuade, and participate in governing the country.

Arpath Sukhanunth, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, announced that the Speaker deemed the motion’s reference to an external individual inconsistent with parliamentary rules and the constitution. Therefore, he exercised his discretion to require the opposition to amend the motion by removing Thaksin’s name, in line with past precedents.

A review by the Secretariat of the House found no past instances of a no-confidence motion directly naming an external individual—only references to family members or former parliamentarians—establishing a clear precedent.

However, in 1986, a motion did reference an external entity, a private company. At the time, parliamentary privilege protected such references from legal action. Under the current constitution, however, if an external individual is mentioned in a way that could cause harm, they have the right to take legal action.

Addressing claims that external individuals can later submit clarifications during debates, the Secretary-General clarified that this is a separate matter. While debates allow for responses, the issue at hand is the explicit naming of an external individual in the motion itself. Once published, the named individual has no opportunity to respond, making this case distinct.