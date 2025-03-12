105 senators file complaint against Tawee, DSI chief with NACC

According to Tawee, the DSI would examine financial transactions totalling approximately 300 million baht, believed to have been used by some winning candidates to buy support from peer voters.

Senators Accuse Tawee, DSI Chief of Bias

Leading the group of senators in submitting the complaint at the NACC Office was Senator Chattrawat Saengphet, who handed it over to NACC Secretary-General Saroj Pueungramphan.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Chattrawat called on the NACC to investigate whether Tawee and the DSI chief had committed malfeasance and acted with an ulterior motive to persecute senators.

He insisted that all 200 senators were properly elected in accordance with the Organic Law on MPs and Senators Elections and EC regulations. He stated that all winning candidates had been thoroughly screened by the EC from the application stage through to their election in all rounds of peer voting.

Chattrawat further claimed that the decision by Tawee and the DSI chief to accept the case as a special case had misled the public, causing misunderstanding and resentment towards senators.

