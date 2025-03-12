Constitutional Court declines to define ‘evident integrity’

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a request from the Cabinet to establish criteria for selecting politicians with "evident integrity" to hold ministerial or political positions.

The court ruled by an 8:1 vote that the request did not involve a dispute over authority among political bodies but was instead a consultation sought by the Cabinet.

Court Declines to Set Guidelines

The court stated that it only deliberates on cases that have already occurred, reinforcing that the Cabinet has the authority to select political appointees without requiring the court’s input.