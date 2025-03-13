Phumtham denies taking only pro-govt media to visit deported Uyghurs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday denied allegations that he had selected only government-controlled or pro-government media to accompany him on his upcoming visit to China.
Phumtham was responding to criticism from opposition People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who claimed that only government media, particularly NBT TV station, would be allowed to join the visit on 18 March. The trip is intended to check on the well-being of 40 deported Uyghurs.
The 40 Uyghurs were deported to China at the end of last month, following a decade-long detention in Thailand. The move was met with widespread international condemnation. In response to the criticism, Phumtham arranged a visit to assess their condition and invited media representatives to accompany him.
Phumtham stated that his delegation would travel to China on a military aircraft with only 20 seats, of which seven or eight would be allocated to reporters.
He insisted that he could have reserved all the media seats for NBT or TV Pool reporters but instead decided to include non-government media as well.
As a result, he said, the selection of reporters was managed by the government spokesperson’s team and the Defence Ministry spokesman.
Phumtham noted that the media may have its own rotational quota system for covering official foreign trips but stated that he was unaware of the specific details.
He rejected claims that any reporters accompanying the trip—apart from NBT—should be labelled pro-government media. He urged critics to wait for the reports before making accusations of bias.
Phumtham also mentioned that he had heard reporters were chosen based on their organisation’s audience ratings.
Phumtham appeared irritated when a reporter quoted Rangsiman Rome, who had questioned whether journalists on the trip would have the freedom to report independently.
“You can’t ask me this question. You must ask your fellow reporters,” Phumtham replied.
When the reporter clarified that the question had come from Rangsiman, Phumtham dismissed it, saying:
“That’s his business. Don’t pay attention to him. He always asks these kinds of unfounded questions.”
Phumtham then left Government House in his car without making any further comments.