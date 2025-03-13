Phumtham denies taking only pro-govt media to visit deported Uyghurs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday denied allegations that he had selected only government-controlled or pro-government media to accompany him on his upcoming visit to China.

Phumtham was responding to criticism from opposition People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who claimed that only government media, particularly NBT TV station, would be allowed to join the visit on 18 March. The trip is intended to check on the well-being of 40 deported Uyghurs.

Uyghur Deportation Sparks International Criticism

The 40 Uyghurs were deported to China at the end of last month, following a decade-long detention in Thailand. The move was met with widespread international condemnation. In response to the criticism, Phumtham arranged a visit to assess their condition and invited media representatives to accompany him.