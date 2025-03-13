Thamanat: 10 Opposition MPs Will Back PM in Censure Showdown

Thamanat Prompow, chief advisor to the coalition partner Klatham Party, claimed on Thursday that ten opposition MPs would definitely vote in favour of the prime minister in the upcoming censure debate.
Thamanat was referring to the opposition’s censure motion, which targets Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its sole focus.
"Ten opposition MPs will definitely raise their hands to give a vote of confidence to the prime minister because I’ve spoken to them," Thamanat said.
"They will gradually come to meet me at the party headquarters soon."
Although no Klatham Party cabinet members are included in the no-confidence debate, Agriculture Minister and party leader Narumon Pinyosinwat will prepare information to support the prime minister’s response if the opposition raises questions regarding her ministry.
Thamanat added that Klatham MPs would be on standby to counter any inaccurate statements made about the Agriculture Ministry during the debate.