Thamanat: 10 Opposition MPs Will Back PM in Censure Showdown

Thamanat Prompow, chief advisor to the coalition partner Klatham Party, claimed on Thursday that ten opposition MPs would definitely vote in favour of the prime minister in the upcoming censure debate.

Thamanat was referring to the opposition’s censure motion, which targets Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its sole focus.

Opposition MPs to Support the PM

"Ten opposition MPs will definitely raise their hands to give a vote of confidence to the prime minister because I’ve spoken to them," Thamanat said.