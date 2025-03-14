European Parliament condemns Thailand’s human rights violations

- Before their deportation, these individuals were detained in Thai immigration centres for over a decade, where at least five Uyghurs, including minors, reportedly died due to inhumane conditions.

- Thailand’s lese-majeste provisions, under Article 112 of its Criminal Code, are among the strictest in the world and are not in line with Thailand’s obligations under the ICCPR.

- Since 2020, over 1,960 pro-democracy activists, human rights defenders and journalists, including over 280 minors, have been indicted or condemned for their opinions under repressive laws that curb freedom of expression, including the lese-majesty law, the Sedition Act, the Public Assembly Act and the Computer Crimes Act; under which prominent activists, including Arnon Nampa, Mongkhon Thirakhot and Anchan Preelert, were sentenced to disproportionately long prison terms for peacefully criticising the monarchy, with some facing up to 50 years’ imprisonment;

- The Constitutional Court has dissolved the largest party and 44 of its MPs have been indicted for proposing amendments to the lese-majesty law, facing potential lifetime bans from politics, with several MPs, including Piyarat Chongthep, Rakchanok Srinok and Chonthicha Jangrew, being prosecuted for their political activities and statements;

The Parliament therefore:

1. Condemns the deportation of Uyghur refugees to China; calls on the Thai authorities to immediately halt any further forced returns of refugees, asylum seekers and political dissidents to countries where their lives are at risk;

2. Urges the Thai Government to grant the UNHCR unrestricted access to all detained Uyghur asylum seekers and provide transparent information on their status;