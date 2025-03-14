European Parliament condemns Thailand’s human rights violations

The European Parliament on Thursday (March 13) passed a resolution condemning Thailand for deporting Uyghurs to China. Members also urged the European Commission to leverage free trade agreement negotiations to pressure Thailand to reform its lese-majesty law, release political prisoners, and halt Uyghur deportations.
It will now adopt a joint resolution on democracy and human rights in Thailand, focusing on the lese-majesty law (Article 112) and the deportation of Uyghur refugees.
The draft resolution includes the following points:
- On February 27, 2025, the Thai authorities violated international law by deporting at least 40 Uyghur refugees to China, where they risk arbitrary detention, torture and serious human rights violations, whereas other safe countries had offered to resettle the Uyghur refugees
- Before their deportation, these individuals were detained in Thai immigration centres for over a decade, where at least five Uyghurs, including minors, reportedly died due to inhumane conditions.
- Thailand’s lese-majeste provisions, under Article 112 of its Criminal Code, are among the strictest in the world and are not in line with Thailand’s obligations under the ICCPR.
- Since 2020, over 1,960 pro-democracy activists, human rights defenders and journalists, including over 280 minors, have been indicted or condemned for their opinions under repressive laws that curb freedom of expression, including the lese-majesty law, the Sedition Act, the Public Assembly Act and the Computer Crimes Act; under which prominent activists, including Arnon Nampa, Mongkhon Thirakhot and Anchan Preelert, were sentenced to disproportionately long prison terms for peacefully criticising the monarchy, with some facing up to 50 years’ imprisonment;
- The Constitutional Court has dissolved the largest party and 44 of its MPs have been indicted for proposing amendments to the lese-majesty law, facing potential lifetime bans from politics, with several MPs, including Piyarat Chongthep, Rakchanok Srinok and Chonthicha Jangrew, being prosecuted for their political activities and statements;
The Parliament therefore:
1. Condemns the deportation of Uyghur refugees to China; calls on the Thai authorities to immediately halt any further forced returns of refugees, asylum seekers and political dissidents to countries where their lives are at risk;
2. Urges the Thai Government to grant the UNHCR unrestricted access to all detained Uyghur asylum seekers and provide transparent information on their status;
3. Calls on China to respect the fundamental rights of the deported Uyghurs, ensure transparency about their whereabouts, grant the UNHCR access to them and release those detained;
4. Calls on Thailand to ratify the 1951 Refugee Convention and the 1967 Protocol thereto and to implement a transparent, fair and humane asylum system;
5. Stresses that Thailand is an important EU partner; encourages Thailand to strengthen its institutions in line with democratic principles and international human rights standards; calls on the government to amend or repeal Article 112 and other repressive laws to guarantee the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation;
6. Demands that amnesty be granted to all MPs and activists prosecuted or imprisoned under lese-majesty provisions and other repressive laws;
7. Calls on the Commission to leverage FTA negotiations to press Thailand to reform repressive laws, particularly the lese-majesty law, release political prisoners, halt the deportation of Uyghur refugees and ratify all core ILO conventions; calls on the Member States to suspend extradition treaties with the PRC;
8. Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the Council, the Commission and the Thai and Chinese authorities.
After discussion, the European Parliament adopted human rights resolutions on Thailand by 482 votes in favour, 57 against and 68 abstentions.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated at a February 27 press conference that the Uyghurs returned voluntarily to Xinjiang, and Thailand will monitor their situation to ensure their safety. Reports indicate that Thai authorities are preparing to take journalists to Xinjiang to cover the mission soon.
As of March 7, 29 people remained imprisoned under Thailand’s lese-majesty law, with at least 45 political prisoners nationwide, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).
The vote also seeks to urge European authorities to push Thailand to ratify all International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.