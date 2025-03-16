Paetongtarn to consult coalition leaders ahead of censure debate

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will meet with coalition leaders over dinner on 21 March to discuss the upcoming censure debate, according to Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong.

Sorawong, who also serves as Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the informal gathering will focus primarily on the debate. The United Thai Nation Party will host the event at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel, and attendance will be limited to coalition party leaders only.

Censure Motion Amendment Required

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has requested that the opposition amend its censure motion, as it mentions former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, an outsider not covered under Article 151 of the Constitution.