Paetongtarn to consult coalition leaders ahead of censure debate

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will meet with coalition leaders over dinner on 21 March to discuss the upcoming censure debate, according to Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong.
Sorawong, who also serves as Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the informal gathering will focus primarily on the debate. The United Thai Nation Party will host the event at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel, and attendance will be limited to coalition party leaders only.
House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has requested that the opposition amend its censure motion, as it mentions former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, an outsider not covered under Article 151 of the Constitution.
Sorawong explained that while the opposition can mention Thaksin during the debate, his name cannot be included in the official motion, which is limited to no-confidence debates against the prime minister and Cabinet members.
The debate’s official schedule remains undecided due to disagreements between the opposition and coalition. Another whip meeting is scheduled for 19 March to finalise the time allocations.
The opposition is pushing for a five-day debate with 30 hours to speak.
The government has counter-proposed 23 hours for the opposition and 7 hours for its response.
The opposition has yet to accept the compromise proposal, delaying the final decision.
A well-informed party source revealed that Pheu Thai has assembled a six-member team to defend Paetongtarn during the debate.
The team will be led by party-list MP Sutin Klungsang and includes:
Additionally, young MPs will be deployed to cite parliamentary regulations and disrupt the opposition. Sriyada Palimaphan and Kattiya Sawadiphol have been assigned to actively counter the opposition’s arguments.