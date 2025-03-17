Bill to transfer corruption cases from martial court voted down

A joint sitting of MPs and senators on Monday voted down an opposition bill seeking to transfer corruption cases against military officers to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

The bill, which proposed an amendment to the organic law on corruption prevention and suppression, was sponsored by People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn as part of the party’s campaign to reform and reduce the military’s power.

It aimed to transfer corruption cases, currently under the jurisdiction of the martial court, to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.