Bill to transfer corruption cases from martial court voted down

A joint sitting of MPs and senators on Monday voted down an opposition bill seeking to transfer corruption cases against military officers to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
The bill, which proposed an amendment to the organic law on corruption prevention and suppression, was sponsored by People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn as part of the party’s campaign to reform and reduce the military’s power.
It aimed to transfer corruption cases, currently under the jurisdiction of the martial court, to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
The bill was rejected with 415 votes against, while 163 voted in favour, and 12 parliamentarians abstained.
The rejection followed a heated debate on amendments proposed by a joint House-Senate special panel that had vetted the bill. The panel amended Articles 4 and 5 to retain the martial court’s jurisdiction over corruption cases involving military officers.
During the second reading, a majority of MPs and senators approved the panel’s amendments. However, in the third and final reading, the majority voted against the bill, effectively blocking its passage.