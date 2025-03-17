Thaksin’s name removed from censure motion

He explained that he had crossed out the name “Thaksin Shinawatra” and the phrase “who is the father” from the motion, replacing them with “a family member”.

A photocopy of the amended motion seen by reporters also showed that Natthaphong had removed the word “father” from a section alleging that Paetongtarn prioritised the interests of “herself, her family, and associates”.

Earlier, Wan Noor refused to include the censure motion in the House agenda unless the opposition removed Thaksin’s name. He argued that the motion was intended to censure the Prime Minister, and since Thaksin is not an officeholder, his name should not appear in the document.

Wan Noor clarified that while the opposition could refer to Thaksin during the debate, they would do so at their own risk of facing a defamation lawsuit. However, his name could not be formally included in the motion.

