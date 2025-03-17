Thaksin’s name removed from censure motion

The opposition on Monday submitted an amended censure motion to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha after the name of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was removed.
People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who serves as opposition leader, told reporters that he submitted the revised motion to Wan Noor in the morning.
Natthaphong expressed confidence that Wan Noor would accept the amended motion and allow the no-confidence debate against Thaksin’s daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to proceed on 24 March.
He explained that he had crossed out the name “Thaksin Shinawatra” and the phrase “who is the father” from the motion, replacing them with “a family member”.
A photocopy of the amended motion seen by reporters also showed that Natthaphong had removed the word “father” from a section alleging that Paetongtarn prioritised the interests of “herself, her family, and associates”.
Earlier, Wan Noor refused to include the censure motion in the House agenda unless the opposition removed Thaksin’s name. He argued that the motion was intended to censure the Prime Minister, and since Thaksin is not an officeholder, his name should not appear in the document.
Wan Noor clarified that while the opposition could refer to Thaksin during the debate, they would do so at their own risk of facing a defamation lawsuit. However, his name could not be formally included in the motion.