PM accused of ‘exchanging national interests’ for vested ones

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Monday launched a public awareness campaign ahead of its planned censure debate, alleging that the government has prioritised vested interests over national welfare.
The PP posted a campaign poster on its official Facebook page, drawing inspiration from Michelangelo’s renowned painting, The Creation of Adam.
The altered artwork replaces Adam with a cartoon depiction of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, reclining and reaching out to a figure resembling God.
Instead of being surrounded by angels, the figures are enclosed by symbols of power and justice, including golden coins, scales, and a tank.
The poster is labelled "Country Exchanging Deals", with a caption announcing the censure debate from 24 March onwards.
The PP released the poster shortly after its party leader and opposition leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, resubmitted an amended censure motion to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The motion was revised to remove former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s name, following Wan Noor’s demand that only current officeholders be named in the motion.
In its Facebook post, the PP accused Paetongtarn’s administration of striking deals with elites at the expense of grassroots citizens.
“In just 18 months, this government has prioritised elite interests while silencing the voices of the people,” the post stated.
The party also questioned:
The PP further criticised the government’s failure to fulfil key election promises, particularly regarding the digital wallet scheme. The party alleged that:
The opposition also accused the government of failing to reform the military, alleging that military bases remain off-limits to the public despite promises of transparency.
Additionally, the PP criticised the ruling Pheu Thai Party for failing to:
The post further alleged that Thailand’s global reputation has been tarnished due to human rights violations.
The PP concluded its statement by urging the public to closely follow the upcoming censure debate.
"We will expose every flaw of this government and uncover every wound of the Prime Minister," the party declared.