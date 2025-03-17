PM accused of ‘exchanging national interests’ for vested ones

MONDAY, MARCH 17, 2025

The opposition accuses PM Paetongtarn of prioritising elite interests over national welfare ahead of the censure debate, launching a bold campaign.

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Monday launched a public awareness campaign ahead of its planned censure debate, alleging that the government has prioritised vested interests over national welfare.

People’s Party Unveils Controversial Campaign Poster

The PP posted a campaign poster on its official Facebook page, drawing inspiration from Michelangelo’s renowned painting, The Creation of Adam.

The altered artwork replaces Adam with a cartoon depiction of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, reclining and reaching out to a figure resembling God.

Instead of being surrounded by angels, the figures are enclosed by symbols of power and justice, including golden coins, scales, and a tank.

The poster is labelled "Country Exchanging Deals", with a caption announcing the censure debate from 24 March onwards.

Censure Motion Adjusted to Meet House Speaker’s Demands

The PP released the poster shortly after its party leader and opposition leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, resubmitted an amended censure motion to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The motion was revised to remove former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s name, following Wan Noor’s demand that only current officeholders be named in the motion.

PM accused of ‘exchanging national interests’ for vested ones

Opposition Slams Government for Prioritising Elite Interests

In its Facebook post, the PP accused Paetongtarn’s administration of striking deals with elites at the expense of grassroots citizens.

“In just 18 months, this government has prioritised elite interests while silencing the voices of the people,” the post stated.

The party also questioned:

  • What has Thailand lost in order to allow Thaksin’s return and Paetongtarn’s rise to power?
  • How much more will the nation sacrifice under this government?

Criticism of Economic and Social Policies

The PP further criticised the government’s failure to fulfil key election promises, particularly regarding the digital wallet scheme. The party alleged that:

  • The THB 10,000 handout was unevenly distributed, failing to reach all eligible recipients.
  • Thailand’s economic growth is now the lowest in ASEAN.
  • Over 100,000 Thais have lost their jobs under the current administration.
  • The cost of living has surged, while wages have stagnated.

Failure to Deliver on Military Reform and Human Rights

The opposition also accused the government of failing to reform the military, alleging that military bases remain off-limits to the public despite promises of transparency.

Additionally, the PP criticised the ruling Pheu Thai Party for failing to:

  • Amend the constitution as pledged.
  • Ensure fair treatment of political detainees, many of whom have been denied bail.

The post further alleged that Thailand’s global reputation has been tarnished due to human rights violations.

Opposition Urges Public to Monitor Censure Debate

The PP concluded its statement by urging the public to closely follow the upcoming censure debate.

"We will expose every flaw of this government and uncover every wound of the Prime Minister," the party declared.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy