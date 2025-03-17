PM accused of ‘exchanging national interests’ for vested ones

The opposition People’s Party (PP) on Monday launched a public awareness campaign ahead of its planned censure debate, alleging that the government has prioritised vested interests over national welfare.

People’s Party Unveils Controversial Campaign Poster

The PP posted a campaign poster on its official Facebook page, drawing inspiration from Michelangelo’s renowned painting, The Creation of Adam.

The altered artwork replaces Adam with a cartoon depiction of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, reclining and reaching out to a figure resembling God.