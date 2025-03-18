30-hour censure debate ‘unnecessary’ for sole target: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed reservations about the oppositions’ demand for a 30-hour no-confidence debate, noting that such an extensive period may not be justified if she is the sole target.

The premier said on Tuesday that any allocated debate time should be shared between the government and the opposition to ensure a balanced discussion. The opposition, led by the People’s Party, has insisted on at least 30 hours to present its case during the censure debate.

When asked if 30 hours was too much, Paetongtarn said: “It doesn’t make sense, if the debate subject is me alone.”

However, she said, the two whips will reach an agreement on the allocated time on the debate, which is scheduled to kick off on March 24. The two whips have reportedly been at loggerheads over the time allocation.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn said she will also discuss the defence strategy with coalition partners at a dinner on Friday, adding that all sides of the administration must help one another.

As for whether she is concerned about the People’s Party-led censure campaign, the PM said: “It’s not surprising. It’s being done to get attention. It’s normal. The government does it too. It’s not a big deal.”