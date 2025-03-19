Thaksin rallies red-shirt supporters to defeat ‘Mr Magnificent’

Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, visited Phitsanulok on Monday, where he delivered a speech on the “People’s Struggle for Democracy”.

Beyond engaging with red-shirt supporters from eight provinces in the lower North, Thaksin’s actions appeared aimed at reviving his diminishing influence as the “red prophet”.

This waning influence may be partly attributed to the formation of the “cross-party coalition governmen” in mid-2023, which caused some red-shirt supporters to shift towards the “orange” or People’s Power Party or adopt more moderate positions.

Onstage, Thaksin acknowledged that Pheu Thai was no longer a dominant force as it once was, when it could secure an absolute majority.

“In the last election, we suffered significant losses, perhaps due to overconfidence or a last-minute shift in momentum. But I believe that in the next election, Pheu Thai will be much stronger, with everyone’s support and encouragement,” the former premier said.