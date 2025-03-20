Santi denies son’s involvement in ‘overpriced’ building sale to SSO

Palang Pracharath Party deputy leader Santi Promphat on Thursday denied allegations that his son sold a building to the Social Security Office (SSO) at an inflated price while the party controlled the Labour Ministry and oversaw the SSO.

Santi was responding to claims made by two opposition People’s Party (PP) MPs, Rukchanok Srinork and Sahassawat Kumkong, regarding alleged irregularities in the SSO’s purchase of the SKYY9 Centre on Rama IX Road.

Allegations of Overpriced Purchase

The two MPs alleged that the SSO bought the building for 7 billion baht, despite its estimated value being only 3 billion baht. They noted that the deal was approved when Suchart Chomklin, a Palang Pracharath Party member, was serving as Labour Minister.