Paetongtarn rebuts 'trading deals with the country' allegation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has urged the opposition People’s Party to be more reasonable after it accused her of engaging in political deals with influential figures for her family’s benefit.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Paetongtarn denied allegations of secret negotiations, dismissing claims from the opposition as baseless.

There is no hidden deal of any kind, as widely claimed by the opposition, she said.

The People’s Party launched a campaign on Monday ahead of the upcoming censure debate, titled "Trading Deals with the Country." The campaign alleges that powerful figures in Thai politics have made backroom agreements that have harmed the Thai people.

The accusations are widely seen as an attack on Paetongtarn’s father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. The opposition claims one such deal was made to facilitate Thaksin’s return to Thailand after more than 17 years in self-imposed exile.

In its no-confidence motion, the main opposition party also accuses Paetongtarn of being a figurehead leader, alleging that her family members are the real decision-makers behind her administration.

Paetongtarn dismissed the claims as illogical and an attempt to divert public attention, saying: “what exactly is our country being exchanged for? There is nothing. Absolutely nothing. Let’s think logically.”