Thailand’s democracy faces crucial test in next week’s censure debate

Thailand’s democracy stands to face a test next week when the opposition launches a censure debate against the government on allegations of “trading deals with the country”. The two-day debate kicks off on March 24, with voting scheduled on March 26.
The opposition, spearheaded by the People’s Party, alleges that certain deals benefited Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s family members, including former premiers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra. These accusations have reignited concerns over the transparency and balance of power within the coalition government.
People’s Party’s patriarch Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was the first to accuse the government of “trading deals” and prioritising personal interests over national development.
“The main agenda is not about national development, but about bringing Thaksin back home. When deals like this happen, solving structural problems becomes impossible,” he said in a recent online news programme called “News Workers Talk Off-Screen”.
Thanathorn said he and his team now regret allowing the setting up of this bizarre coalition government in 2023, when the now-defunct Move Forward turned down the invitation to join hands with Pheu Thai to set up a democratic government.
He added that he also believes that Thaksin is aware of the “secret deals” behind the formation of this coalition government, which is very different from the one the former premier led in 2001.
Despite public criticism, the Pheu Thai Party has always maintained that its leadership is committed to national progress. However, signs of frustration have surfaced, especially when Thaksin recently called on “oh my good men” to stop laying obstacles in the government’s path.
Speaking at a rally in Phitsanulok province, where he had gone to rouse red-shirt supporters, Thaksin said: “Our party is smaller, with fewer ministers overseeing ministries. As a coalition government, sometimes we do not work very smoothly. Oh my good men, please help us work a little bit, otherwise the country cannot move forward.”
His remark “oh my good men” was widely interpreted as a jab at key political figures, including former MP Newin Chidchob and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul from the Bhumjaithai Party.
Thaksin also alluded to the lingering influence of the “civil servant party”, which once played a key role in the government led by the “3Ps” – General Prayut Chan-o-cha, General Prawit Wongsuwan and General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda. It is widely believed he was referring to Palang Pracharath Party, which has been thrown out of the coalition.
Thaksin also spoke about delays in budget allocation while he was on a merit-making trip in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He said the budget should be allocated as soon as possible to benefit the people and stimulate the economy.
Meanwhile, the People’s Party is getting ready to shed light on the so-called deals and further challenge the government’s credibility in the censure debate, with a particular focus on deals that allowed a former prime minister to return to Thailand and escape imprisonment. There’s talk that deals are also being worked out to bring Yingluck back home.
However, the opposition also should be prepared for a backlash, especially since 44 of former Move Forward MPs are being accused of unethical conduct for supporting a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.