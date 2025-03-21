Thailand’s democracy faces crucial test in next week’s censure debate

Despite public criticism, the Pheu Thai Party has always maintained that its leadership is committed to national progress. However, signs of frustration have surfaced, especially when Thaksin recently called on “oh my good men” to stop laying obstacles in the government’s path.

Speaking at a rally in Phitsanulok province, where he had gone to rouse red-shirt supporters, Thaksin said: “Our party is smaller, with fewer ministers overseeing ministries. As a coalition government, sometimes we do not work very smoothly. Oh my good men, please help us work a little bit, otherwise the country cannot move forward.”

His remark “oh my good men” was widely interpreted as a jab at key political figures, including former MP Newin Chidchob and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul from the Bhumjaithai Party.

Thaksin also alluded to the lingering influence of the “civil servant party”, which once played a key role in the government led by the “3Ps” – General Prayut Chan-o-cha, General Prawit Wongsuwan and General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda. It is widely believed he was referring to Palang Pracharath Party, which has been thrown out of the coalition.

Thaksin also spoke about delays in budget allocation while he was on a merit-making trip in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He said the budget should be allocated as soon as possible to benefit the people and stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party is getting ready to shed light on the so-called deals and further challenge the government’s credibility in the censure debate, with a particular focus on deals that allowed a former prime minister to return to Thailand and escape imprisonment. There’s talk that deals are also being worked out to bring Yingluck back home.

However, the opposition also should be prepared for a backlash, especially since 44 of former Move Forward MPs are being accused of unethical conduct for supporting a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.