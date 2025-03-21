Thailand intensifies efforts to combat call centre scams: Phumtham

After presiding over a meeting of the steering committee on preventing security threats in border areas, he confirmed that measures to cut electricity, internet and fuel to Myanmar’s border will remain in place to ensure effective action against criminals.

Phumtham noted that scamming activities persist in some areas, with call centre gangs relocating their bases from Myanmar to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to tackling call centre gangs in alignment with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy.

Thailand has reached out to Cambodia’s Defence and Interior ministers for smoother cooperation and has set up a dedicated legal team to address the issue, he said.