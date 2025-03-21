Thailand intensifies efforts to combat call centre scams: Phumtham

After presiding over a meeting of the steering committee on preventing security threats in border areas, he confirmed that measures to cut electricity, internet and fuel to Myanmar’s border will remain in place to ensure effective action against criminals.
Phumtham noted that scamming activities persist in some areas, with call centre gangs relocating their bases from Myanmar to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to tackling call centre gangs in alignment with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy.
Thailand has reached out to Cambodia’s Defence and Interior ministers for smoother cooperation and has set up a dedicated legal team to address the issue, he said.
On the proposal to designate five districts in Tak province as a special zone to combat call centre scams, Phumtham said he has instructed relevant agencies to explore this possibility.
He emphasised that Thailand’s approach to tackling call centre scams is grounded in humanitarian, security and economic principles.
Cooperation with neighbouring countries is crucial to the crackdown, especially in regions where gangs are based, he said, adding that Thailand has raised this issue at the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting.
Phumtham also confirmed that relevant agencies are discussing ways to prevent smuggling of restricted items to call centre gangs via multiple crossing points.
Regarding the proposal to build a wall along the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, Phumtham acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, noting that opinions on it are divided.
“Our measures to suppress call centre gangs are strict, but we must trust each other,” he said.
Phumtham addressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, stating that if anyone suspects that the son of a minister holds shares in a company in Myanmar, they should provide his name, assuring there is no conflict of interest.