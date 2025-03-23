Protests and turmoil expected on the first day of censure debate

The upcoming censure debate is set to begin with protests and turmoil, which political observers predict will disrupt the two-day showdown intermittently. The debate will likely be characterised by significant unrest, as both sides seek to gain political advantage.
Political analysts anticipate that Pheu Thai MPs will use parliamentary regulations to cause disruption throughout the debate. This tactic is expected to be employed periodically to minimise damage to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The ruling party aims to manage the flow of the debate to avoid any negative implications for Paetongtarn.
Meanwhile, opposition MPs are expected to leverage the turmoil to call for an extension of the debate, pushing for it to last at least three days instead of the planned two. They will likely highlight the disruptions as justification for the longer debate. In response, the coalition may propose an earlier closure of the debate, citing the ongoing chaos.
The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday and is set to run until 5 am on Tuesday, with brief breaks in between. The second day of the debate is expected to conclude on Wednesday morning. However, the start of the debate may be delayed due to procedural wrangling, with Pheu Thai MPs likely to invoke meeting regulations to seek consultation over the legal technicalities of the censure motion.
One of the key points of contention is the censure motion's mention of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father. Initially, the motion named Thaksin directly as the figure allegedly influencing the Prime Minister's policies. However, following a threat from the House Speaker to prevent the motion from being put to the agenda, the wording was amended to refer to "a family member" instead of Thaksin by name.
During the debate itself, it is expected that Pheu Thai MPs will protest whenever opposition members bring up Thaksin’s name. These protests are likely to create a charged and volatile atmosphere in the chamber. In response, the chair of the meeting may be forced to eject some MPs from the room, or MPs may stage a walkout if they disagree with the chair's rulings.
After midnight on Monday, opposition MPs are expected to propose adjourning the meeting to extend the debate by an additional day. They are likely to argue that the remaining MPs in the room are insufficient for the debate to continue, or that the Prime Minister has already left the session. On the other hand, the coalition side is expected to scale down its protests late in the evening, anticipating that the debate will not be widely covered by the public in the later hours.
On Tuesday, the second day of the debate, the government side is expected to use the ongoing turmoil to propose an early closure of the debate. They will likely argue that the content of the debate has become repetitive, which will further fuel the already tense environment.
In conclusion, both the ruling and opposition parties are set to use a range of tactics to gain the upper hand in this high-stakes censure debate. The session is expected to be filled with interruptions, procedural delays, and intense political manoeuvring, as each side attempts to control the narrative and the outcome of the debate.