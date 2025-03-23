Protests and turmoil expected on the first day of censure debate

Legal Technicalities and Thaksin’s Involvement

One of the key points of contention is the censure motion's mention of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father. Initially, the motion named Thaksin directly as the figure allegedly influencing the Prime Minister's policies. However, following a threat from the House Speaker to prevent the motion from being put to the agenda, the wording was amended to refer to "a family member" instead of Thaksin by name.

Protests During the Debate

During the debate itself, it is expected that Pheu Thai MPs will protest whenever opposition members bring up Thaksin’s name. These protests are likely to create a charged and volatile atmosphere in the chamber. In response, the chair of the meeting may be forced to eject some MPs from the room, or MPs may stage a walkout if they disagree with the chair's rulings.

Calls for Adjournment After Midnight

After midnight on Monday, opposition MPs are expected to propose adjourning the meeting to extend the debate by an additional day. They are likely to argue that the remaining MPs in the room are insufficient for the debate to continue, or that the Prime Minister has already left the session. On the other hand, the coalition side is expected to scale down its protests late in the evening, anticipating that the debate will not be widely covered by the public in the later hours.

Proposals for Early Closure

On Tuesday, the second day of the debate, the government side is expected to use the ongoing turmoil to propose an early closure of the debate. They will likely argue that the content of the debate has become repetitive, which will further fuel the already tense environment.

Conclusion: A Showdown of Political Tactics

In conclusion, both the ruling and opposition parties are set to use a range of tactics to gain the upper hand in this high-stakes censure debate. The session is expected to be filled with interruptions, procedural delays, and intense political manoeuvring, as each side attempts to control the narrative and the outcome of the debate.

