Censure debate: PM accused of prioritising family, allies over nation

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut launched the no-confidence debate in Parliament on Monday by stating that the opposition could not trust a government based on political deal-making, saying it had failed to strengthen democracy or stimulate the economy.

The opposition leader declared that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the target of the censure motion, had not taken responsibility for the country’s leadership. Instead,she was working in the interest of her self, family and friends while abandoning election promises, supporting anti-democratic factions, and allowing her family to lead the country, he added.

Natthaphong accused the Shinawatra family of making deals that prioritised the Cabinet and ruling coalition over the national interest. He pointed to the bill to legalise casino-entertainment complexes, claiming it had faced no criticism because it served the interests of coalition parties.