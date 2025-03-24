Censure debate: PM accused of prioritising family, allies over nation

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut launched the no-confidence debate in Parliament on Monday by stating that the opposition could not trust a government based on political deal-making, saying it had failed to strengthen democracy or stimulate the economy.
The opposition leader declared that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the target of the censure motion, had not taken responsibility for the country’s leadership. Instead,she was working in the interest of her self, family and friends while abandoning election promises, supporting anti-democratic factions, and allowing her family to lead the country, he added.
Natthaphong accused the Shinawatra family of making deals that prioritised the Cabinet and ruling coalition over the national interest. He pointed to the bill to legalise casino-entertainment complexes, claiming it had faced no criticism because it served the interests of coalition parties.
Democracy had also been undermined by the lack of progress in amending the junta-era Constitution, he said. Meanwhile, the country is facing international condemnation for repatriating Uyghurs to China in late February, he added.
He also blamed the government for economic failures, saying stimulus measures such as the digital wallet handout had boosted the economy by just 2.5%, compared to the promised 5%.
“The 10,000 baht handout did not enhance Thai economic growth, while entertainment complex construction will clearly benefit businesses close to the government,” he said.
Natthaphong claimed that government deal-making benefited less than 1% of people while destroying the rule of law and sacrificing national progress.
The Pheu Thai Party’s return to power had led to twin leadership by the inexperienced Paetongtarn and her father, a former prime minister with years of political experience, he said.
This had resulted in a political outsider leading the government without transparency, while those within the system lacked knowledge, ability, maturity and political will, Natthaphong claimed.
The House Speaker has banned direct mention of Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin, during the debate, allowing MPs to refer only to the PM’s “family members”.
The opposition leader also alleged the PM had forged a 100-billion-baht electricity concession with tycoons during a game of golf, ignoring hardships of people who lack access to electricity and tap water.
He went on to mention the 2004 Tak Bai massacre, noting that Thaksin had escaped judicial scrutiny despite being in power at the time and despite Paetongtarn’s apology for the incident last year.