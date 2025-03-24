Paetongtarn retorts against opposition's tax evasion allegations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed the opposition’s tax evasion accusation, saying she just used normal business techniques and has undergone thorough scrutiny constantly.

Speaking during the first day of censure debate on Monday, Paetongtarn said she has not done anything in breach of laws over the use of promissory notes (PNs) as claimed by the opposition People’s Party.

No legal tactics are being used to conceal the prime minister’s assets, she said.

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn alleged the prime minister had engaged in dodgy legal tactics by claiming share purchases from five family members, namely her two siblings, her mother, her uncle and an aunt, to avoid paying gift tax on shares received as part of her family's business-wealth distribution.

Wiroj argued that the share transactions seemed fraudulent, as Paetongtarn used the PNs without due dates or interest rates.

“If she had genuinely purchased these shares with promissory notes, the notes should have included payment due dates and interest rates,” he said, claiming that by disguising the share transactions as purchases rather than gifts, at least 218.7 million baht in gift tax were exempted.