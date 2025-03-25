Phumtham labels opposition MP ‘big liar’ as Uyghur deportation questioned

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has denied accusations that the government forcibly deported 40 Uyghurs to China, calling the claim a lie.

Speaking on the first day of the censure debate on Monday, Phumtham, who also serves as Defence Minister, insisted that all 40 Uyghurs voluntarily returned to China without coercion.

His remarks were in response to opposition Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang, who alleged that Thailand’s international reputation had suffered due to the deportation.

During the debate, Kannavee cited a leaked audio clip from one of the deportees, claiming the group did not want to return to China.

"They said, ‘If possible, please tell Thai Muslims to urge the government not to send us back to China. Let us go to another country,’” Kannavee said, adding that the Uyghurs were pleading for help.

In response, Phumtham argued that Thailand had sheltered the Uyghurs for over a decade after they illegally entered the country and that deportation was the best solution, considering humanitarian and national security concerns.

He said that no third-country had offered to accept the Uyghurs and that China had assured Thailand in official documents that the deportees would be treated well.