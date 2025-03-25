Phumtham labels opposition MP ‘big liar’ as Uyghur deportation questioned

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has denied accusations that the government forcibly deported 40 Uyghurs to China, calling the claim a lie.
Speaking on the first day of the censure debate on Monday, Phumtham, who also serves as Defence Minister, insisted that all 40 Uyghurs voluntarily returned to China without coercion.
His remarks were in response to opposition Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang, who alleged that Thailand’s international reputation had suffered due to the deportation.
During the debate, Kannavee cited a leaked audio clip from one of the deportees, claiming the group did not want to return to China.
"They said, ‘If possible, please tell Thai Muslims to urge the government not to send us back to China. Let us go to another country,’” Kannavee said, adding that the Uyghurs were pleading for help.
In response, Phumtham argued that Thailand had sheltered the Uyghurs for over a decade after they illegally entered the country and that deportation was the best solution, considering humanitarian and national security concerns.
He said that no third-country had offered to accept the Uyghurs and that China had assured Thailand in official documents that the deportees would be treated well.
Dismissing allegations of Chinese influence over Thailand, Phumtham reaffirmed the country’s neutrality in global affairs.
“He [Kannavee] accused the government of many things, claiming we are creating political drama. You are a big liar.
It’s understandable because you are inexperienced, have never run a country, and speak without considering national security and the country’s interests,” Phumtham said.
Kannavee claimed that many of the deported Uyghurs held Turkish nationality, but the Thai government had primarily coordinated with the Chinese Embassy rather than the Turkish Embassy.
Referring to the February 27 incident, when trucks with black-taped windows transported the group from a detention center in Bangkok, Kannavee called the operation suspicious and secretive.
“These serious lies have damaged Thailand’s credibility on the international stage. We urge the government to reveal the truth and provide all relevant evidence,” he added.
Thailand has faced international criticism over the deportation, including a US visa ban threat.