Opposition: Pheu Thai megaprojects serve Thaksin’s inner circle

Monday’s censure debate saw the Pheu Thai-led government accused of sacrificing the national interest to big-business allies in two infrastructure megaprojects worth nearly 200 billion baht.

Opposition MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth (People’s Party) alleged secret deals between ministers and investors connected with former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, father of current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He said these deals involved two mega projects worth nearly 200 billion baht: the high speed railway linking three airports (149 billion baht) and expressway expansion projects (34 billion baht).

Surachet pointed out that the concession contract for the high speed rail link was signed in 2019, but the project has yet to take off. He alleged that the debt-ridden contractor got the government to amend the contract in its favour before starting construction.

Under the new contract terms, the government will provide funding for ongoing construction, instead of paying at project delivery, he explained.