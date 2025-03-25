Paetongtarn unperturbed by threat of tax avoidance probes

Shinawatra Family’s Financial Transparency

Paetongtarn emphasised that since the military coup that ousted her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in 2006, all financial accounts of the Shinawatra family had been managed with full transparency.

“There have been no false statements in any accounts—big or small. We have also strictly followed the rules when declaring our assets,” she stated.

Thaksin’s Health Allegations Addressed

Regarding opposition claims that Thaksin faked his illness to avoid imprisonment, Paetongtarn clarified that Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong would address these accusations.

She explained that since Thaksin returned from self-imposed exile in August 2023 and was released on parole in February 2024, she had not yet taken office as Prime Minister. Therefore, she argued, it was not her responsibility to answer the opposition’s questions on the matter.

Censure Debate Responses

Paetongtarn expressed confidence that she had provided clear answers to the opposition’s questions during the first day of the censure debate, even if her responses had been brief and to the point.

On allegations that her family had acquired land near Khao Yai in watershed forest areas—where commercial land deeds cannot be issued—to build a hotel, Paetongtarn pointed out that Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa had already addressed the issue. She stated that there was no need for her to waste valuable debate time responding to these claims again.

