No ‘secret deals’ in high-speed rail, expressway projects: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday rejected opposition allegations that his ministry had made a secret deal with the contractor of the high-speed railway linking three airports, which allegedly cost the government over 100 billion baht.

During Monday’s censure debate, People’s Party MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth alleged secret deals had been made between ministers and investors connected with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Surachet claimed that these deals were related to two mega projects worth nearly 200 billion baht: the high-speed railway linking three airports (149 billion baht) and expressway expansion projects (34 billion baht).

Surachet pointed out that the concession contract for the high-speed rail link was signed in 2019, but the project has yet to take off. He alleged that the debt-ridden contractor got the government to amend the contract in its favour before starting construction.

Under the new contract terms, he said, the government will fund the ongoing construction, instead of paying once the project is completed.