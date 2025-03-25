Sirikanya: PM\'s economic failures make Thais nostalgic for coup leader

People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s poor economic performance has led Thais to miss the government of coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Speaking on the second day of the censure debate against the prime minister, Sirikanya took the floor at 2 pm to express her lack of confidence in Paetongtarn’s leadership.

She argued that the prime minister had failed to revive the economy, eroding public trust in her administration.

Sirikanya described Paetongtarn’s economic failures as “unforgivable,” as they had caused the public to long for the days of Prayut, who seized power in the 2014 coup and later became prime minister following the 2019 election.