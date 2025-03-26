People’s Party ‘controlled’ by outsider, Paetongtarn claims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has dismissed the People’s Party’s allegations that she is overshadowed by her father, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, suggesting instead that the opposition party might be controlled by an outsider.

Speaking on the second day of the censure debate on Tuesday, Paetongtarn rejected claims from the People’s Party that she lacks leadership because Thaksin pulls the strings in her administration.

The leader of the opposition camp and People’s Party, Natthapong Ruengpanyawut, keeps mentioning leadership problems that are groundless and accusation, the PM said.

“Actually, it might not just be me who’s been accused of being dominated. He [Natthapong] has also been accused of being dominated.

But the difference is that I’m accused of being dominated by my father, but he’s been dominated by someone other than his father. There’s a difference. But I don’t want anyone to say that,” she said.

The premier appeared to be referring to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, the predecessor of the dissolved Move Forward Party and the People’s Party.

Paetongtarn said she warned Natthapong not to “disvalue” herself and emphasised that she respects him.

“It would not be a bad thing for me to listen to or use or consider Thaksin’s advice because he is a person with knowledge and ability and is widely accepted both domestically and internationally.

And if his ideas are beneficial to the country and the people, I am confident that they are good things,” she said.