MPs to vote on Wednesday as censure debate on PM concludes

Parliament President and House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced the end of the general debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at 10.25pm on Tuesday (March 25).

He called on members of the House of Representatives to vote at 10am today (March 26) on whether to express confidence in the Prime Minister.

The second day of the censure debate against Paetongtarn lasted for approximately 14 hours and 25 minutes. The main points raised during the opposition's debate are as follows: