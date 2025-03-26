MPs to vote on Wednesday as censure debate on PM concludes

Parliament President and House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced the end of the general debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at 10.25pm on Tuesday (March 25).
He called on members of the House of Representatives to vote at 10am today (March 26) on whether to express confidence in the Prime Minister.
The second day of the censure debate against Paetongtarn lasted for approximately 14 hours and 25 minutes. The main points raised during the opposition's debate are as follows:
Lack of leadership: The opposition accused the Prime Minister of lacking leadership in governing the country, and of neglecting to prevent family members from interfering in government operations.
Family influence: The opposition highlighted the attempts by the Prime Minister's family members to play a role in determining government policies and decisions, which could lead to conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency.
Government administration: The opposition discussed various government policies, claiming they were ineffective and failed to resolve the country’s issues, particularly the failure to address the economic problems.
The debate is seen as a critical test for the government under Paetongtarn's leadership. The outcome of the no-confidence vote will significantly affect the political stability of the government. The public has shown great interest in some of the accusations from the opposition.