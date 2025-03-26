Paetongtarn smoothly sails through no-confidence vote : 319–162

Four of the seven abstentions came from Democrat Party MPs, the party's secretary general, Dechit Khaothong, told the press after the no-confidence vote.

When asked if the party had informed the government about the four abstentions in advance, Dechit explained that the party had planned to launch a resolution on the no-confidence vote, but four MPs requested to exercise their right to abstain.

When asked if the abstentions could impact the government coalition's lawmaking process, Dechit said MPs can exercise their rights during the no-confidence debate, but they should follow the party's resolution on lawmaking.

In the past, all four MPs had consistently supported the government's draft legislation, he said.