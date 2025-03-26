Revenue chief sees no irregularities in Paetongtarn’s share purchases

The Revenue Department chief stated on Wednesday that there were no irregularities in the issuance of promissory notes (PNs) without due dates or interest rates by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to purchase shares from her family members.

Pinsai Suraswadi, Director-General of the Revenue Department, explained that issuing PNs for off-market share purchases is a common practice, and such notes are not required to specify due dates or interest rates.

Pinsai was responding to an allegation made by the opposition during the censure debate, which claimed that Paetongtarn had falsified share purchases worth 4.4 billion baht from five family members to evade a 218-million-baht gift tax.