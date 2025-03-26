Thai Sang Thai MPs defy party line again with expected impunity

Five MPs from the opposition party Thai Sang Thai defied party ranks on Wednesday by casting a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, enraging the party's founder and leader, Sudarat Keyuraphan.

After learning the results of the no-confidence vote, which revealed that five out of six Thai Sang Thai MPs supported the prime minister, Sudarat took to Facebook to express her outrage. She accused the MPs of betraying the people and declared that they must eventually face consequences.