Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle in the near future

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ruled out a Cabinet reshuffle in the near future on Wednesday, despite speculation following her victory in the no-confidence vote.
Speaking after securing an overwhelming 319 votes in support, Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude but made it clear that she had already informed her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, that no reshuffle was on the horizon.
Paetongtarn dismissed speculation that she might reward opposition MPs—dubbed "cobra MPs"—who broke ranks to vote in her favour.
While not naming anyone specifically, she emphasised that the coalition already had sufficient support to survive the censure debate without needing opposition votes.
Her remarks followed claims by Thamanat Prompow, chief advisor of the Klatham Party, who boasted that he had secured at least six opposition MPs to back the prime minister.
“I don’t want it. I don’t want such a perception,” Paetongtarn said when asked whether she opposed the practice of double-crossing in Thai politics.
“Still, I appreciate every vote I received. But the leaders of all coalition partners had already discussed this, and we were certain of having enough support from coalition MPs.”
Explaining her decision to maintain the current Cabinet, Paetongtarn stated that her ministers were still performing efficiently, and she valued continuity in government projects.
She also distanced herself from the five Thai Sang Thai MPs and two Palang Pracharath MPs who unexpectedly voted in her favour.
“I didn’t speak to them beforehand, so I don’t know their reasons,” she added.
When questioned about whether her father might be lobbied to push for a Cabinet reshuffle, Paetongtarn challenged reporters, asking if they were implying Thaksin exerted outside influence on her government.
She insisted that Thaksin was aware of her decision not to make changes to the Cabinet for now.
Paetongtarn acknowledged that if coalition partners requested Cabinet adjustments, she would be open to discussions but would first evaluate their needs and justifications.
Confident that she and her ministers had addressed all opposition concerns during the debate, Paetongtarn revealed that she would have her team compile written responses to the key issues raised, ensuring that the public could access clarifications if they missed the debate.
The prime minister also addressed concerns about her father’s extended medical treatment at the Police Hospital instead of being detained in prison.
She stated that she had requested official confirmation from the Medical Council regarding Thaksin’s condition but had yet to receive the documentation.
“Once I receive it, I will consult my legal team to determine whether it can be made public,” she added.