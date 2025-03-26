Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle in the near future

Current Cabinet ‘Still Working Hard’

Explaining her decision to maintain the current Cabinet, Paetongtarn stated that her ministers were still performing efficiently, and she valued continuity in government projects.

She also distanced herself from the five Thai Sang Thai MPs and two Palang Pracharath MPs who unexpectedly voted in her favour.

“I didn’t speak to them beforehand, so I don’t know their reasons,” she added.

Thaksin’s Influence Dismissed

When questioned about whether her father might be lobbied to push for a Cabinet reshuffle, Paetongtarn challenged reporters, asking if they were implying Thaksin exerted outside influence on her government.

She insisted that Thaksin was aware of her decision not to make changes to the Cabinet for now.

Open to Coalition Negotiations

Paetongtarn acknowledged that if coalition partners requested Cabinet adjustments, she would be open to discussions but would first evaluate their needs and justifications.

Response to Opposition Questions

Confident that she and her ministers had addressed all opposition concerns during the debate, Paetongtarn revealed that she would have her team compile written responses to the key issues raised, ensuring that the public could access clarifications if they missed the debate.

Awaiting Medical Council’s Confirmation on Thaksin

The prime minister also addressed concerns about her father’s extended medical treatment at the Police Hospital instead of being detained in prison.

She stated that she had requested official confirmation from the Medical Council regarding Thaksin’s condition but had yet to receive the documentation.

“Once I receive it, I will consult my legal team to determine whether it can be made public,” she added.

