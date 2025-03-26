Ex-Move Forward MP denies using pro-govt vote to avoid rape charges

Chaiyamphawan Munpianjitt, a Thai Progress Party MP for Bangkok’s Bang Khuntien district, denied claims that he voted in favour for the government in exchange for help with his ongoing rape case.

The MP, who is being sued for allegedly raping an intoxicated Taiwanese tourist in Chiang Mai earlier this year, said his vote in support of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was not intended to win any political favours.

“This issue [the rape case] has nothing to do with politics. I am fighting my battles through the justice process,” the 34-year-old said.

His vote caught attention because Chiang Mai is the stronghold of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the hometown of its patriarch, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.