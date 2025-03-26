Ex-Move Forward MP denies using pro-govt vote to avoid rape charges

Chaiyamphawan Munpianjitt, a Thai Progress Party MP for Bangkok’s Bang Khuntien district, denied claims that he voted in favour for the government in exchange for help with his ongoing rape case.
The MP, who is being sued for allegedly raping an intoxicated Taiwanese tourist in Chiang Mai earlier this year, said his vote in support of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was not intended to win any political favours.
“This issue [the rape case] has nothing to do with politics. I am fighting my battles through the justice process,” the 34-year-old said.
His vote caught attention because Chiang Mai is the stronghold of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the hometown of its patriarch, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
This is not the first time that this MP has fallen from grace. He was expelled from the now-disbanded Move Forward Party in November 2023 over sexual harassment allegations involving three assistants. He later joined the Thai Progress Party, where he consistently opposed the government.
As for his vote on Wednesday, Chaiyamphawan said it was influenced by his desire to help fight the scourge of call-centre gangs and applauded the government’s efforts in tackling scammers in neighbouing countries.
The lawmaker also dismissed rumours of him planning to join the coalition Kla Tham Party, saying he has not discussed such matters with anyone. The party is led by Captain Thamanat Prompow.
Meanwhile, Paetongtarn comfortably survived the no-confidence vote on Wednesday with 319 votes in favour, 162 against and seven abstentions. Notably, at least seven MPs from the opposition camp voted in favour of Paetongtarn.