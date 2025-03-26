Constitutional Court terminates Somchai’s senatorial status

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday to terminate the senatorial status of Somchai Lenglak, who has been banned from elections by the Supreme Court for ten years.

The court determined that Somchai was not qualified to be elected as a senator and declared that his status as a member of the upper house should be revoked retroactively from 11 December last year, when the court accepted the Election Commission’s petition to investigate him.

On 11 December 2024, the court had suspended Somchai from duty pending its ruling.