PM denies her government tried to buy votes in no-confidence debate

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra denied allegations that her government had offered large sums of money to People's Party MPs to buy their votes during the no-confidence debate, and said her administration was strong enough.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said no attempts were made to lure opposition votes as accused.

“I don't know anything [about it]. There was no one paying [for vote]. There's none. We'd already talked [about the censure vote] with the coalition parties,” she said.

Her remarks followed People’s Party MP from Rayong province, Krit Silapachai, claiming that he was contacted by an influential political figure and offered a lot of money to vote against the opposition.

