Wiroj urges Revenue Dept. to probe PM\'s PN Deal for tax evasion

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the People's Party, visited the Revenue Department on Friday (March 28, 2025) to submit a letter requesting an official ruling on the use of a 4.4 billion-baht promissory note (PN) for the purchase of shares by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He also called for an investigation into whether the transaction constitutes a concealed legal act aimed at tax evasion or avoidance.

Wiroj stressed the importance of an official, written ruling to clarify whether the transaction was an attempt to disguise the true intent of transferring shares within the family. He raised concerns that the use of a promissory note or other financial instruments could be a way to avoid the 5% gift tax.