Paetongtarn is the No. 1 choice for prime minister, survey shows

● Who is the best choice for prime minister?

30.90%: Incumbent Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to her policies and work. Respondents wish to give her a chance to demonstrate her skills in governing the country.

25.80%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, for his fresh ideas, honesty, transparency and policies that genuinely benefit the people. Respondents want to see a new generation take on the task of governing the country.

23.70%: No one is deemed eligible.

8.45%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, for his knowledge, skills, honesty, fairness and clear policies.

3.90%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, for her experience, management skills, honest policies and strong ideology.

2.85%: Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, for his knowledge, skills and people-responsive policies.

1.70%: Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party, for his administrative skills, serious work ethic and political experience.

1.20%: General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, for his extensive working experience and image of stability.

1.50%: Others, such as House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat.