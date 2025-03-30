Paetongtarn is the No. 1 choice for prime minister, survey shows

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clearly leads a field of prime minister candidates due to her “policies and work”, but her Pheu Thai Party trails the opposition People’s Party in popularity, according to a recent opinion survey.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 2,000 respondents at least 18 years old from around the country from March 24-27.
The results of the first quarter political popularity survey:
30.90%: Incumbent Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to her policies and work. Respondents wish to give her a chance to demonstrate her skills in governing the country.
25.80%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, for his fresh ideas, honesty, transparency and policies that genuinely benefit the people. Respondents want to see a new generation take on the task of governing the country.
23.70%: No one is deemed eligible.
8.45%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, for his knowledge, skills, honesty, fairness and clear policies.
3.90%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, for her experience, management skills, honest policies and strong ideology.
2.85%: Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, for his knowledge, skills and people-responsive policies.
1.70%: Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party, for his administrative skills, serious work ethic and political experience.
1.20%: General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, for his extensive working experience and image of stability.
1.50%: Others, such as House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat.
37.10%: People’s Party
28.05%: Pheu Thai Party
13.75%: No one is suitable
8.75%: United Thai Nation Party
3.65%: Democrat Party
3.35%: Bhumjaithai Party
2.00%: Thai Sang Thai Party
1.85%: Palang Pracharath Party
1.50%: Others, such as Prachachat Party, Chartthaipattana Party, Chart Pattana Party, Kla Tham Party, Thai Ruam Palang Party, and Fair Party.