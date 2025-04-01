PM orders strict investigation into Bangkok building collapse

She made this remark following the collapse of a 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district due to an earthquake on Friday, which resulted in numerous injuries, fatalities and missing persons.
After the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that several ministries had discussed the incident. They proposed measures and committed to investigating the company responsible for the construction as soon as possible.
The Prime Minister stated that she had instructed ministries to examine all construction projects awarded to the company so far, in order to prevent a similar tragedy. Regarding the substandard steel used in the construction, she confirmed that an investigation would be conducted, as it directly concerns safety.
"This is a major incident that has affected not only a single building but also Thailand’s image. We must provide clear answers to the public," she said, adding that the Department of Special Investigation has classified the case as a special investigation.
Paetongtarn affirmed that the government has been working to boost confidence among tourists and investors. The Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Sports ministers have communicated that the incident was isolated to a single building.
She stressed that all buildings in Bangkok must meet legal standards, including earthquake preparedness measures. She also promised to tighten scrutiny of multinational contractors involved in construction, emphasising that safety must be the top priority.
The building was constructed by a Thai-Chinese joint venture, so we must investigate. However, the investigation will not be about nationality—it will focus solely on accountability, she said.