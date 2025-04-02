Phuket MP demands clarity on tsunami warning towers for public safety

Thitikan raised the issue twice in Parliament, emphasising the need for proper maintenance. He alleged that the towers were removed without public clarification. After posting a photo highlighting their absence, Phuket’s governor held a press conference on March 31, announcing that the towers would be relocated to Moo 9 community in Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang district.

Expressing concern over the relocation, Thitikan argued that reducing the number of towers in Thalang to just two is insufficient. He insisted that WH09 and WH10 should remain in place, given the high population, tourist activity and hotel presence at Le Phang-Bang Thao beaches. Instead, he proposed installing additional towers at Thai Mueang Beach.

He urged responsible agencies to communicate with the public to address concerns and recommended that the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office clearly announce the relocation plans via official channels.