Phuket MP demands clarity on tsunami warning towers for public safety

The People’s Party representative acted in response to concerns over two towers in Thalang district—WH09 on Mai Khao Beach and WH10 on Le Phang-Bang Thao beaches. A survey led by Thitikan revealed that the WH09 tower is missing, while WH10 has been integrated into a hotel.
He questioned the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, formerly the Information and Communication Technology Ministry, regarding the ownership of the land where the towers were installed—whether it belongs to the government or the private sector.
Thitikan raised the issue twice in Parliament, emphasising the need for proper maintenance. He alleged that the towers were removed without public clarification. After posting a photo highlighting their absence, Phuket’s governor held a press conference on March 31, announcing that the towers would be relocated to Moo 9 community in Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang district.
Expressing concern over the relocation, Thitikan argued that reducing the number of towers in Thalang to just two is insufficient. He insisted that WH09 and WH10 should remain in place, given the high population, tourist activity and hotel presence at Le Phang-Bang Thao beaches. Instead, he proposed installing additional towers at Thai Mueang Beach.
He urged responsible agencies to communicate with the public to address concerns and recommended that the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office clearly announce the relocation plans via official channels.
Thitikan also claimed that tsunami buoys in the Andaman Sea have not been installed, further increasing tsunami risks due to the lack of warning towers and sea-based transmitters. He called for the urgent replacement of the missing warning towers.
“Disasters can strike at any moment. Every minute counts for public safety,” he warned.