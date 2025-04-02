DSI source claims strong evidence to disqualify 30 senators

A source from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) claimed on Wednesday that the agency had gathered strong evidence to request the Election Commission (EC) to seek the disqualification of 30 senators.

The first batch of disqualification requests could be submitted within this month or next, the source added. The EC would have to ask the Supreme Court to disqualify them if the election watchdog agreees witht the DSI.

Security Camera Footage to Be Used as Key Evidence

The evidence includes security camera footage capturing all rounds of peer voting for senatorial candidates in June last year.

The DSI has informed the EC Office that it would dispatch officials to collect the footage by Wednesday.