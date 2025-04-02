DSI source claims strong evidence to disqualify 30 senators

A source from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) claimed on Wednesday that the agency had gathered strong evidence to request the Election Commission (EC) to seek the disqualification of 30 senators.
The first batch of disqualification requests could be submitted within this month or next, the source added. The EC would have to ask the Supreme Court to disqualify them if the election watchdog agreees witht the DSI.
The evidence includes security camera footage capturing all rounds of peer voting for senatorial candidates in June last year.
The DSI has informed the EC Office that it would dispatch officials to collect the footage by Wednesday.
These recordings cover peer voting rounds at the district, provincial, and national levels before the EC announced the final 200 senators and 140 candidates on the waiting list.
The DSI’s decision to investigate alleged voting collusion as a special case has sparked fury among most of the 200 senators.
To avoid legal complications and allegations of interference in the EC’s duties, the DSI has technically framed its investigation as a money laundering probe involving senatorial candidates. This, the agency believes, could prove the existence of illegal assemblies during the selection process.
A group of senators has petitioned the Constitutional Court, questioning whether Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong violated the constitution by allegedly interfering in the EC’s work by urging the DSI to take up the voting collusion case.
So far, the Election Commission has remained silent regarding the DSI’s investigation.
However, the source claimed that the EC supported the probe and had agreed to hand over security camera footage from the last two rounds of voting for further examination by the DSI.
The DSI also plans to review financial statements of suspect senators from 15 May to 30 June last year and may consider offering some candidates state witness status to strengthen its case.