Concerns on academic freedom voiced as US lecturer charged with lese majeste

Since an American academic with expertise in Thai military affairs was charged with violating the lese majeste law (Article 112 of the Penal Code), criticism has emerged over the state of academic freedom in Thailand.

Napisa Waitoolkiat, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok province, said on Tuesday that academic freedom in Thailand is increasingly constrained following the charge against her colleague, Paul Chambers, a fellow lecturer at the university, who was charged under the lese majeste law and the Computer Crime Act.

“This accusation is serious, lacks evidence, causes damage, wastes time, serves as intimidation, and deprives academics of the freedom to conduct research,” Napisa said.

The Royal Thai Army’s Third Army Region filed the charges against Chambers with the Phitsanulok Provincial Court, alleging that he had “defamed, insulted, or shown malice toward the King, Queen, their heirs,” and had “imported false data into a computer system likely to affect national security or cause public panic.”