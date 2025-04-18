Measures for southern unrest to be finalised after visit: Phumtham

Phumtham Wechayachai made the statement after discussions between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.
He noted that Malaysia is facilitating peace talks in the provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, and that Thailand welcomes this support in the interest of restoring peace.
He confirmed that Thailand is actively working on the issue, and that his upcoming visit to the region will involve discussions with business operators, district chiefs, police officers, and personnel from the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command.
“This discussion may be the final one before a conclusive strategy is drawn up in coordination with the strategy department. The details will then be reviewed and officially announced,” he said.
Phumtham stressed that no final decision has been made regarding the composition of Thailand’s peace talks committee, stating that the strategic direction for the three southern border provinces is still under consideration.
He also mentioned that the government is exploring the possibility of lifting martial law in four districts across the southern border provinces, a move approved by the Cabinet during a mobile meeting in Songkhla province.
“I would like to reiterate that the resolution of the problems in the three southern border provinces is progressing,” he added.