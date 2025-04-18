Measures for southern unrest to be finalised after visit: Phumtham

Phumtham stressed that no final decision has been made regarding the composition of Thailand’s peace talks committee, stating that the strategic direction for the three southern border provinces is still under consideration.

He also mentioned that the government is exploring the possibility of lifting martial law in four districts across the southern border provinces, a move approved by the Cabinet during a mobile meeting in Songkhla province.

“I would like to reiterate that the resolution of the problems in the three southern border provinces is progressing,” he added.