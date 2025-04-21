Opposition to use House panel to pursue probe in SAO building collapse scandal

The opposition People's Party said on Monday that it suspects multiple irregularities led to the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building and vowed to use a House committee to investigate the causes.

People's Party deputy leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn stated that the party is currently focusing on three main possible causes behind the collapse of the building, which came down on 28 March.

He said the party's preliminary findings would be submitted to Surachet Pravinvongvuth, a People's Party MP who chairs the House committee monitoring government budget spending.