Paetongtarn officially releases 11 bn baht to 79,610 village funds

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday presided over a ceremony to inject an additional 11 billion baht into revolving village funds nationwide—a project initiated by her father 21 years ago.

The event took place at 2pm at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi. During the ceremony, Paetongtarn formally announced the release of 11 billion baht to 79,610 village funds across the country.

Organised by the Office of the National Village and Urban Community Fund, the event was attended by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, and around 4,000 participants, including officials from relevant government agencies.