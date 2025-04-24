ISOC opposes Xinjiang-style model for deep South

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has voiced strong opposition to a proposal by Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong suggesting that Thailand’s three southernmost provinces could adopt a governance model similar to that of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Although Maj Gen Thammanoon Maison, ISOC spokesperson, did not directly mention Tawee by name, he asserted that comparing Thailand’s southern border provinces to Xinjiang was both inaccurate and inappropriate.

Thailand’s Constitution Prohibits Division of the Kingdom

Thammanoon highlighted Article 1 of the Thai Constitution, which states that “Thailand is one and indivisible Kingdom.” He emphasised that any form of autonomy or self-rule that suggests separation from the Kingdom contradicts the charter.