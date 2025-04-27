PPRP changes logo, appoints two new deputy leaders in caucus

The opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) held its caucus on Sunday, appointing two new deputy leaders and approving a new party logo.
PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the party’s first general assembly of the year at the Ratchada One office building.
The caucus was attended by over 250 party executives, MPs, and representatives from party branches nationwide. Core members present included PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan and several deputy leaders, such as Santi Promphat, Trinuch Thienthong, and Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.
In his opening speech, Prawit said the PPRP would position itself as a “modern conservative” party, committed to protecting the nation, Buddhism, and the monarchy, while upholding the country’s traditions and customs.
The caucus endorsed the party’s political operations report for 2024 and approved the financial report for 2023.
The assembly also approved a new party logo featuring the PPRP name at the centre of a dynamic wheel, formed by three coloured strips—blue, red, and green—on a white background. In the logo, the word Palang appears in green, Pracha in blue, and Rath in red.
The caucus elected Suradet Yasawat and Thirachai Phuwanartnaranubal as the party’s new deputy leaders.
Suradet later told reporters that he had been assigned to oversee the party’s affairs in eight upper northern provinces—Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, and Nan—covering a total of 34 constituencies.