PPRP changes logo, appoints two new deputy leaders in caucus

The opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) held its caucus on Sunday, appointing two new deputy leaders and approving a new party logo.

PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the party’s first general assembly of the year at the Ratchada One office building.

The caucus was attended by over 250 party executives, MPs, and representatives from party branches nationwide. Core members present included PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan and several deputy leaders, such as Santi Promphat, Trinuch Thienthong, and Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.