EC expects Nakhon Si Thammarat by-election results by 10pm

The Election Commission (EC) expects the results of the by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8 to be known by 10pm on Sunday.
EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said the unofficial results should be available by 10pm, as vote counting at all 233 polling stations in the constituency is expected to be completed by 8.30pm.
Ittiporn made the comments while inspecting polling stations alongside Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Somchai Lilanoi and election officials at 7.50am.
The pair visited polling stations No. 5 and No. 6 in Tambon Lak Chang, located in Chang Klang district.
When the polling stations opened at 8am, very few voters were present.
Local officials explained that most voters are rubber farmers who tap their trees in the morning and tend to vote in the afternoon.
Ittiporn said the EC expected voter turnout for the by-election to be around 70 to 80%.
The by-election covers 21 tambons across four districts: Chawang, Phipun, Chang Klang, and Na Bon. There are approximately 117,000 eligible voters in the constituency.
The by-election was triggered after the Supreme Court nullified the victory of Bhumjaithai MP Mukdawan Luangsinil, following evidence presented by the EC that she engaged in electoral fraud during the 2023 general election. Mukdawan has been banned from politics for ten years.
Ittiporn added that so far, the EC had not received any complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the by-election.
Meanwhile, the governor said he had issued a circular instructing local officials to maintain neutrality after allegations surfaced that some officials appeared to favour certain candidates.