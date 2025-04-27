EC expects Nakhon Si Thammarat by-election results by 10pm

The Election Commission (EC) expects the results of the by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8 to be known by 10pm on Sunday.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said the unofficial results should be available by 10pm, as vote counting at all 233 polling stations in the constituency is expected to be completed by 8.30pm.

Ittiporn made the comments while inspecting polling stations alongside Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Somchai Lilanoi and election officials at 7.50am.

The pair visited polling stations No. 5 and No. 6 in Tambon Lak Chang, located in Chang Klang district.